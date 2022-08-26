 Skip to main content
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground

  • Updated
Montezuma Elementary
By Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school.

It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School.

According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They contacted the school resource officer.

When confronted by the officer, the person became "agitated" and took off.

The resource officer contacted the sheriff's office. Officers were able to "contain" the person.

It's not immediately clear who the person was or if they were arrested. We will continue to follow this story and provide more information if it becomes available.

