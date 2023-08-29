School nurse facing theft and possession charges appears in court

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A southern Illinois school nurse has pleaded not guilty to theft and drug charges.
Valerie Ping appeared in court on Monday afternoon.
During the hearing, Ping's bond was modified to allow her to attend doctors' appointments out of state.
A warrant was issued for Ping following an investigation in May.
Ping turned herself into the Crawford County Sheriff's Office in July.
During this time, Ping worked as a nurse at Oblong Community United School District number four.
According to police, Oblong CUSD #4 was notified that medication belonging to a student was missing.
As of this afternoon, Ping is still listed on the school's website as an employee.
News 10 has reached out to the Oblong CUSD #4’s superintendent and school board president for comment.
At this time, we have not received a response.
News 10 asked Ping if she'd like to comment on the case following this afternoon's hearing, but she declined.
She is due back in court on October 11.