School is right around the corner - are your child's vaccinations up-to-date? Here's the list

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks.
Before school is underway, local health officials are reminding you to keep your kids' immunizations up-to-date.
Each year the state has a list of required and recommended immunizations.
Students from preschool through college must get them before they can go back.
These immunizations will vary between grade levels.
For elementary-aged kids, this means getting immunizations for hepatitis-A and B, polio, chickenpox and others.
There are also recommended ones like, the annual flu vaccine and Covid-19.