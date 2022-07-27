 Skip to main content
School is right around the corner - are your child's vaccinations up-to-date? Here's the list

 By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids are heading back to the classroom in just a few weeks.

Before school is underway, local health officials are reminding you to keep your kids' immunizations up-to-date.

Each year the state has a list of required and recommended immunizations.

Students from preschool through college must get them before they can go back.

These immunizations will vary between grade levels.

For elementary-aged kids, this means getting immunizations for hepatitis-A and B, polio, chickenpox and others.

There are also recommended ones like, the annual flu vaccine and Covid-19.

Check out this link for a full list.

