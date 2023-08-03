 Skip to main content
School is almost in session - that means it's time to look out for school buses

VCSC says school busses might be delayed in both the morning and afternoon due to "sporadic bus driver shortages"

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With school starting again, police are reminding people to stay alert for buses. Hoosier officers will increase school bus safety patrols over the next couple of weeks.

More than 200 Indiana agencies are participating in the back-to-school stop arm violation enforcement campaign."

Officers will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials.

They'll be looking for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

Grants from the National Highway Traffic safety administration will pay for the overtime patrols.

