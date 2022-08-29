 Skip to main content
School corp. announces 2-hour-delay for Vigo County students as staff set to receive school shooter training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says there will be an upcoming two-hour delay for staff training.

Corporation officials, in a release, said the delay would happen on September 19.

The delay involves ALICE training in the case of a school shooter. ALICE stands for alert, locate, inform, counter and evacuate.

Officials said corporation daycare facilities would open on time.

