School bus driver airlifted following I-70 crash in Clark County

I-70 bus crash

Credit: Justin Compton

 By Chris Essex

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information in a crash involving a school bus on I-70.

The crash happened at the 127-mile marker eastbound lanes in Illinois. That is in Clark County.

The Illinois State Police told News 10 the crash involved the bus and a semi. There were no kids on the bus.

Police told News 10 the semi slowed down as it approached a construction zone. The bus driver failed to stop, rear-ending the semi. 

The bus driver was airlifted due to their injuries. Authorities have not released information about the driver, nor where the bus is from.

