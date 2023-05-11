School bus driver airlifted following I-70 crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information in a crash involving a school bus on I-70.
The crash happened at the 127-mile marker eastbound lanes in Illinois. That is in Clark County.
The Illinois State Police told News 10 the crash involved the bus and a semi. There were no kids on the bus.
Police told News 10 the semi slowed down as it approached a construction zone. The bus driver failed to stop, rear-ending the semi.
The bus driver was airlifted due to their injuries. Authorities have not released information about the driver, nor where the bus is from.