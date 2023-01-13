School board member responds to claim made at meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Legal representation for the Vigo County School Board continues to investigate a claim made against a newly sworn-in school board member during a recent meeting.
The situation ties to racial harassment at West Vigo High School, in which the school corporation said several students were expelled and some staff members would be punished. The district has not offered many specifics on the findings of an external report into the situation, citing an ongoing investigation and student record protection.
On Monday, a member of the public claimed J.D. Skelton "used his political power to intimidate victims' family members and get his expelled and suspended children into another school district." Board President Amy Lore says the board's lawyer was present at the meeting and an investigation is underway into the claim.
Crystal Lowe, the mother of a former West Vigo Student who says he was racially harassed, told News 10 that Skelton approached her at her place of employment to discuss the situation at West Vigo. When asked if she considered the situation to be intimidation as described by a community member in the board meeting, Lowe said she thought Skelton's actions were unprofessional but did not consider them to be intimidation.
News 10 spoke with Skelton on Friday. He offered a statement saying the conversation with Lowe was between two parents, with Lowe's permission. Skelton said the conversation was cordial and he thought they both walked away with a better understanding of one another's perspectives. Skelton went on to say he strongly condemns racism on all fronts.
In a brief conversation on the phone Friday, Lowe said she disagreed with Skelton's assessment of the conversation and that he should not have gone to her workplace.
FULL STATEMENT FROM J.D. SKELTON
"The conversation I had with Miss Lowe, first of all was with her permission during intermission at an Indiana State University Basketball game that I was in attendance at. Secondly, the conversation was that of two parents, with others witnessing the interaction. It had absolutely nothing to do with my position on the school board. I had not been sworn in, and was not an official member at that time. Aside from that, the conversation was cordial, and I thought we both walked away with a better understanding of one another's perspective."
"I will consider every issue presented to the school board with the best interests of our students and community in mind. I will also abstain from reviewing matters related to the recent complaints regarding racial harassment at West Vigo High School, for students and adults."
"I am deeply committed to serving every member of our community as a Vigo County School Board trustee and look forward to making sure our school corporation fosters a learning environment that supports our students' success and well-being."
"I strive for trust in the black community and the community at-large. Racial education needs to be addressed within the corporation and the school board, with future plans and policies to encourage change. I strongly condemn racism on all fronts."