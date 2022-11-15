 Skip to main content
School board candidate challenges the results of her race - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County school board candidate has asked the election board not to certify her race results.

District 1 candidate Carey Labella filed a petition to contest the election on Monday.

In it, she says her opponent, Eric Graves, is not eligible to be a school board member.

You'll remember Graves filed to run under an address outside of District 1.

Labella is asking the election board to declare her the winner of the election.

We reached out to the clerk's office and the election board for comment. Jackson Kensell, the deputy clerk, responded with this statement.

"This is an issue that we are aware of, and that the Clerk's Office is following closely. However, at this point there is no action that the County Election Board can take as this matter is now in the hands of the judicial system."

