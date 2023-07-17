Scholarship opportunity opens for children of law enforcement officers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A scholarship will help support the children of law enforcement officers.
Applications are open for this year's Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship. It's in honor of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts. He was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
In order to apply, you must be a student in Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion or Vigo County. You also have to be the child of a law enforcement officer.
That includes people like sheriff's deputies, reserve deputies or conservation officers. The deadline to apply is August 30.