 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scholarship opportunity opens for children of law enforcement officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Some colleges cost $95,000 per year, and they’re only getting more expensive. Here’s why

A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington on May 13.

 Alex Brandon/AP

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A scholarship will help support the children of law enforcement officers.

Applications are open for this year's Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship. It's in honor of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts. He was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

In order to apply, you must be a student in Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion or Vigo County. You also have to be the child of a law enforcement officer.

That includes people like sheriff's deputies, reserve deputies or conservation officers. The deadline to apply is August 30.

Learn how to apply here.

Recommended for you