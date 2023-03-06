Scholarship opportunity for ag students

(WTHI) - Students interested in agriculture have a scholarship opportunity.
Wabash Valley McDonald's are now accepting nominations for agriculture scholarship awards
Twenty local students will each receive a $500 scholarship to support their studies.
Members of the community can nominate students through march 22.
Nominees must be enrolled in a college agriculture program and be a resident of or attending college within an eligible county in indiana
You can find a list of counties at the nominee application link.
The link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/McDonaldsAgAwards.