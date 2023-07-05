Scammers try to cash in after Indiana State Police Trooper was killed on I-70 during chase

Scammers are trying to capitalize on the tragic death of an Indiana State Police trooper.

On June 29, Trooper Aaron Smith was killed when the driver of a stolen vehicle was fleeing police and hit him while he was working to deploy stop sticks. This happened on I-70 near Plainfield. Smith was just 33 years old.

Now, Indiana State Police says a bogus GoFundMe account is making the rounds. The scam claims the money received by donors will go to Trooper Smith's family.

Officials say there are no legitimate GoFundMe accounts to benefit Smith's family.

There is, however, a way you can donate to the trooper's family. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation set up a memorial fund. It is through the Indiana Members Credit Union at this link.