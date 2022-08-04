Scammers are targeting back-to-school tech purchases - here's how

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Technology has become a major part of schools - especially after the pandemic. Scammers are taking advantage of that.
Some technology is not readily available anymore with shortages on computer chips.
That means people often fall for phoney deals that promise things that may be difficult to find.
"When you're seeing shortages, like with computer chips, or when you're looking for a really good deal so you can have what you need in the classroom, it can put you at risk if you're not looking out for the warning flags," Jennifer Adamany from the Better Business Bureau said.
What are the warning signs that you should look out for to avoid scams"?
Shop at stores that you're familiar with
Be sure to know who the seller is
Places like Amazon and eBay often have third-party sellers
Be very careful of huge sales - they're probably too good to be true