Scammers are coming for mailed checks - here's what you need to know to keep your cash safe

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau wants you to keep a closer eye on your mailbox - specifically for check washers.

Here's how the scam works. You send out a check in the mail, and then, a few days later, it's cashed out by the wrong person.

Scammers steal checks out of the mail and then wash the check with household chemicals to write down a different name and dollar amount.

They often use a fake ID to address the check. Certain groups are at risk of this problem.

"Businesses can be targeted, even more so than people because they're known to write large check amounts, and so that's going to be more enticing for scammers," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB told us.

There are a few things you can do to protect your money.