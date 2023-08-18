 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Scammers are coming for mailed checks - here's what you need to know to keep your cash safe

Mailbox
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau wants you to keep a closer eye on your mailbox - specifically for check washers.

Here's how the scam works. You send out a check in the mail, and then, a few days later, it's cashed out by the wrong person.

Scammers steal checks out of the mail and then wash the check with household chemicals to write down a different name and dollar amount.

They often use a fake ID to address the check. Certain groups are at risk of this problem.

"Businesses can be targeted, even more so than people because they're known to write large check amounts, and so that's going to be more enticing for scammers," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB told us.

There are a few things you can do to protect your money.

  • The easiest way is to pay electronically whenever you can.
  • If you must pay through a check, use a gel ink pen as it can be harder to wash off.
  • Pre-authorize checks for a specific amount with the check's number; that'll stop scammers from taking more money.
  • Drop the check off at the post office instead of leaving it in a mailbox.
  • Always keep an eye on your checking account for suspicious activity.
  • Reporting check fraud to the right entities is crucial.

