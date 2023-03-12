Scam Alert: watch out for pop-ups on your smart TV

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River from Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by Monday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River from Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by Monday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 18.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 20.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.2 feet
Wednesday, March 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Scam Alert: watch out for pop-ups on your smart TV

  • 0
Scam Alert: watch out for pop-ups on your smart TV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau says it's getting an influx of scam reports on a device that could catch you off guard. 

The BBB says criminals are now using smart televisions to steal from you! 

This serves as an important reminder that scammers will target you using any devices connected to the internet, not just phones and computers.      

The scam works like this: You try to open a streaming service app on your TV, but a pop-up appears saying there's a problem with your account or device. It directs you to a phone number or website. The BBB says scammers will then try to get your personal information or install malware onto your TV.

To avoid this con, double check websites and phone numbers to make sure they are real. Also, never allow remote access to your television. You should tell someone about the issue. 

"It's really important to use different avenues to report it so that those involved with manufacturing these TVs or these streaming services can know that it's a prevalent problem and try to do more to add safeguards," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.

You can report scams to the Better Business Bureau. We've linked you to Scam Tracker, here.

Recommended for you