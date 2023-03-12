Scam Alert: watch out for pop-ups on your smart TV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau says it's getting an influx of scam reports on a device that could catch you off guard.
The BBB says criminals are now using smart televisions to steal from you!
This serves as an important reminder that scammers will target you using any devices connected to the internet, not just phones and computers.
The scam works like this: You try to open a streaming service app on your TV, but a pop-up appears saying there's a problem with your account or device. It directs you to a phone number or website. The BBB says scammers will then try to get your personal information or install malware onto your TV.
To avoid this con, double check websites and phone numbers to make sure they are real. Also, never allow remote access to your television. You should tell someone about the issue.
"It's really important to use different avenues to report it so that those involved with manufacturing these TVs or these streaming services can know that it's a prevalent problem and try to do more to add safeguards," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
