Scam Alert: watch out for phishing scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Buraeu is warning against phishing scams. Here's how the scam works:
You'll get a phone call from an unknown number, and the person will claim to be a process server. They may say there's a lien on your home, or someone is taking you to court for something like unpaid medical bills.
They will then ask for personal information, like your social security number and birthday. The scammer will be persistent.
"When you're hesitant about giving out this information, they may stress the urgency of the matter. I mean afterall, they say you're being taken to court," said Shelbi Felblinger, with the BBB.
All the scammers are trying to do is steal your identity. Here's how you can avoid it:
Be aware of scare tactics. Scammers will threaten people to get their information. If you think someone actually has a lawsuit against you, check your local court website. Scammers may have some information already from previous attempts. Don't give them more.
Report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.