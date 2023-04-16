 Skip to main content
Scam Alert: watch out for identity theft when spring cleaning your digital clutter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - In tonight's scam alert, the Better Business Bureau warns you to protect yourself when doing a digital declutter. Here's what the danger is and how you can avoid it.

It's time for spring cleaning around the house, and maybe even in the digital world. National Cyber Security Alliance and the BBB say digital data clutter lives in our devices.

Scammers can rummage through that data to find personal and banking info. The Better Business Bureau has some tips.

"Take a look at your presence online. Look at your social media accounts and delete information that might be public that you don't want others to see. Delete any accounts that you don't use anymore, looking through your security settings," said Jennifer Adamany, with the BBB.

The BBB also encourages people to lock down your login info, update your systems and software, and use multi-factor authentication.

If you experience any digital scams, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

