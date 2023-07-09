Scam Alert: watch out for fake ticket sales

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer time means that it's time for festivals and other fun events. But, the Better Business Bureau wants people to be aware of fake ticket sales. Here's more on the scam..
Scammers are taking advantage of the excitement for all kinds of summer events by posing fake tickets. Folks will see a great deal on some tickets for an event they've been looking forward to for a while.
Online, it says the event promises live music, all-you-can-eat food, and other fun activities. But, you soon realize that after you bought the tickets, the event is either fake or not like anything you paid for.
"Before you buy, you're gonna want to do your research. Before finalizing that purchase, check with working contact information. You're gonna want to watch out for those deals that are too good to be true," said Shelbi Felblinger with the BBB.
In addition to that, pay for the tickets with a credit card because it's easier to dispute the charges. Only use secure websites. Don't use websites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or other free online listings.
Report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.