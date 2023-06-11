Scam Alert: watch out for fake flash sales on Stanley cups and tumblers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers will often advertise sweet deals on popular products to steal your money. The Better Business Bureau is reporting many complaints surrounding one product in recent weeks.
The BBB says it has gotten many reports about Stanley cups and tumblers. It says scammers have been offering fake online flash sales and customers are falling for them. Buyers are being charged but never getting their items. They're also sending their personal information to criminals.
"Because it's a popular item, scammers are taking advantage of it by putting out advertisements on social media, or emails, or even website results to get you to buy from them because they are offering at a really great discount," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
This starts with customers landing on fake websites that seem legitimate. The BBB suggests only buying from reputable businesses you know. Research unfamiliar companies. Be skeptical of social media ads. And read product and company reviews.
Report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.