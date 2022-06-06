Scam Alert: Want to save money on your electric bill? This scam is targeting you

Scammers may be targetting you as you try to keep your energy costs down.

The Better Business Bureau" is warning of government and energy company imposters.

Here's what you need to know.

Criminals are posing as local government and utility company representatives.

They may contact you over the phone or in person, and they'll promise to save you money on your energy bill.

They might also install new filters and thermostats.

They may ask to tour your home, sign a contract or provide personal billing information.

"They may even just say that they're simply eligible for a lower bill to try to entice you but, in any case, they're trying to get you to sign a contract, provide payment information, all under the guise of really getting money from you and getting personal information," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB said.

The BBB says don't agree to anything on the spot - even if the deal sounds good. Contact your local government office or utility company directly to confirm the deal.