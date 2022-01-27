Scam Alert: Tricky tracking number troubles leading to people getting ripped off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau says scammers are stealing package tracking codes. The issue is leading to some interesting deliveries.

Here's how the scam works.

Criminals will use fake or stolen tracking numbers. You may think your order is on its way to your home, but really it's being delivered somewhere else, isn't actually what you paid for, or isn't coming at all.

The BBB says the fake codes make it look to services like PayPal that your order is being fulfilled -- making it more difficult to get your money back.

Tips from the BBB Protect Yourself from a Package Delivery Scam: Before paying, know your rights and responsibilities. In everything from check cashing scams to cons involving new peer-to-peer payment systems, scammers often take advantage of what consumers don't know when it comes to processing payments. Don't make a purchase from a shady seller assuming the purchase will be protected no matter what.





Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says,"Let's say you're ordering a piece of furniture or a vacuum cleaner, they're either getting something that is a much smaller version of it or something completely different or nothing at all. But on top of that, what they're seeing is if they paid through PayPal and they go to dispute the claim, the seller will say 'we delivered the product' because they're using stolen tracking numbers."

Adamany says some consumers have gotten deliveries, but they were not what they ordered.

"There's one where someone ordered, like, a six-foot Christmas tree, and it came out to be a really, really small, like, tabletop Christmas tree. Another time someone ordered a pressure washer, and they got a yellow T-shirt instead."

To avoid this scam, the BBB suggests confirming a site is legitimate before buying anything. You can do this by looking for contact information and a return policy. Also, if there is an issue, don't wait to file a dispute.