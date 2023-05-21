Scam Alert: the BBB warns against vacation schemes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It's that time of year! People are looking to book vacations for the summer season. But, the Better Business Bureau warns people against vacation schemes.
This study mostly focuses on timeshare and vacation club high pressure sales. The BBB says they've received reports of people getting easy access to the timeshares, but they have difficulty getting out of them.
Some timeshares will bind buyers to a contract, as a way to get easy money from them. Between 2020 and 2022, the BBB had almost 30,000 business complaints related to timeshares.
"You'll have exit companies that make really big promises and then they don't follow through on those promises, and they're charging you large fees in the process. So, it's prevalent," said Jennifer Adamany, with the BBB.
The BBB has some tips for anyone looking for a timeshare or exit company.
Do extensive research to make sure properties and rates are guaranteed.
Be wary of misleading or high pressure sales tactics.
To sell a timeshare, contact the resort directly.
Report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.