Scam Alert: the BBB warns against tornado damage relief scams

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Homeowners in impacted areas are now making decisions about repairs and rebuilding. This makes them prime targets for scammers.
Last week's storm has many people feeling stunned. Scammers want to take advantage of those people who are desperate to fix their homes.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers will often use natural disasters as an opportunity to steal from victims who are caught up in the emotion of the devastation. Homeowners in places like Sullivan and Crawford counties may still be in shock following last week's deadly tornado and that makes them more likely to act out of desperation, rather than logic.
"Don't ever give into those high-pressure tactics to get you to quickly act, quickly sign a contract, not giving you time to really think things through," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
The BBB says storm victims should research contractors and get at least 3 estimates. Don't make a decision based on price alone. Some contractors may do better work with better materials.
Do not pay for all the work upfront. A required deposit is common. It's also best to use a credit card because those charges are easier to dispute.
The BBB is also a good resource to research contractors.