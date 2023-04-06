 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site down to Mount Carmel.

.Lowland, minor flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Hutsonville down to Mount Carmel.  The Wabash has
crested...with flooding forecast to end tonight at both Montezuma
and Vincennes.  Minor flooding is expected to continue amid rain-
free conditions...at Hutsonville and Riverton into Sunday...and at
Mount Carmel into the middle of next week.

Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land. Dry conditions are expected through next week...
which will allow the lowest portions of the Wabash River to crest
and fall below flood by next weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Friday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.9 feet Sunday,
April 16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Scam Alert: the BBB warns against spring storm damage relief scams

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Homeowners in impacted areas are now making decisions about repairs and rebuilding. This makes them prime targets for scammers. 

Last week's storm has many people feeling stunned. Scammers want to take advantage of those people who are desperate to fix their homes. 

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers will often use natural disasters as an opportunity to steal from victims who are caught up in the emotion of the devastation. Homeowners in places like Sullivan and Crawford counties may still be in shock following last week's deadly tornado and that makes them more likely to act out of desperation, rather than logic. 

"Don't ever give into those high-pressure tactics to get you to quickly act, quickly sign a contract, not giving you time to really think things through," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.

The BBB says storm victims should research contractors and get at least 3 estimates. Don't make a decision based on price alone. Some contractors may do better work with better materials. 

Do not pay for all the work upfront. A required deposit is common. It's also best to use a credit card because those charges are easier to dispute. 

The BBB is also a good resource to research contractors.

