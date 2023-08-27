Scam Alert: the BBB warns against "free" piano sales on social media

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau has gotten reports of an oddly specific scam on social media. It involves pianos. Here's how the scam works.
You find an amazing deal on a piano on Facebook Marketplace or any other social media platform. When you reach out to the owner they say they're downsizing and they want to find it a new home fast.
They will say it's free but you will need to cover the shipping cost. And with that, you send over or wire money to the movers, but the piano never shows up.
"It's gonna be a piano today, could be a boat tomorrow. Just be aware that they're utilizing these tactics. Even if it's someone you know, it could be where their account got hacked, so you just gotta be really careful," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
Here's how you can avoid this scam: Always make sure that these high-value items are real. Avoid any deals that involved a third-party delivery. Always report any scam to the BBB Scam Tracker.