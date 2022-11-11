Scam Alert: Targeting America's veterans

Across the US, veterans have been scammed out of more than $3 million since last year's Veterans Day.

To help protect veterans from falling victim to targeted scams, the Better Business Bureau has a few tips on what to look out for.

Many veterans have to relocate often and could fall victim to moving scams.

Scammers may also take advantage of veterans by posing as the government to get personal information.

For people looking to help veterans through donations, keep an eye out as well.

"It should be really clear what the organization is doing to impact homeless veterans and its effect. So, if they're not being transparent with that, that could be a red flag. Go to give.org to find a list of accredited charities," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB said.

To avoid scams, you'll want to research businesses like moving companies and avoid aggressive selling tactics.

If you are not given enough time to get quotes and estimates from competitors, don't sign the contract.

The BBB also recommends that you avoid wiring money and use a credit card to dispute any bogus charges.