...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning...

A quick moving upper level system will track through the Ohio
Valley early Saturday...spreading light precipitation across the
southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into
the region later today and tonight...most if not all of the
precipitation will fall as snow.

Snow accumulations will be light...generally up to a half inch at
most with the highest amounts expected across south central and
eastern Indiana. Most of the light accumulation will be on
elevated surfaces and grassy areas...but some slick spots are
likely to develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.

Scam Alert: Targeting America's veterans

Across the US, veterans have been scammed out of more than $3 million since last year's Veterans Day.

To help protect veterans from falling victim to targeted scams, the Better Business Bureau has a few tips on what to look out for.

Many veterans have to relocate often and could fall victim to moving scams.

Scammers may also take advantage of veterans by posing as the government to get personal information.

For people looking to help veterans through donations, keep an eye out as well.

"It should be really clear what the organization is doing to impact homeless veterans and its effect. So, if they're not being transparent with that, that could be a red flag. Go to give.org to find a list of accredited charities," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB said.

To avoid scams, you'll want to research businesses like moving companies and avoid aggressive selling tactics.

If you are not given enough time to get quotes and estimates from competitors, don't sign the contract.

The BBB also recommends that you avoid wiring money and use a credit card to dispute any bogus charges.

