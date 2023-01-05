Scam Alert: Resolve to have a fraud-free year in 2023

Millions of people fall victim to scams each year.
The Better Business Bureau encourages Americans to make five safety resolutions for the new year.
Here are a few safety tips to make 2023 a fraud-free year.
- Be cautious with email and never click on strange links or attachments. Unsolicited emails from a person or company could be trying to steal your personal information.
- Never send money to someone you have not met face-to-face.
- Do your research when shopping online. Check to see if the business is legitimate and if it has a working customer service department.
- Be careful when sharing your personal information: like your birthdate, social security number, and address - even on job applications.
- Avoid sharing personal information on social media and consider making your account private.
"It's important to take your time, always have your guard up - think it's a scam unless proven otherwise, just because it's a better way to go about making sure you don't fall for it. Never think it can't happen to you," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB said.