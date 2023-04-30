 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY CONDITIONS TOMORROW...

Gusty winds will develop tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds out of
the west sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with frequent gusts of 30 to 40
MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further south you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown
about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile
vehicles.

Scam Alert: Protect yourself while using ChatGPT

  • Updated
  • 0
scam alert

Scam Alert: protect yourself while using ChatGPT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - AI technology is becoming more and more intuitive. It can be useful, but there are also some things to be aware of.  

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to protect yourself from the fast growing phenomenon.

ChatGPT is a conversational AI program. It can mirror human language and responses to a text input. Scammers will use this AI to make malware threats and fake profiles more convincing. People could be at risk of impersonation scams, romance scams, and purchasing scams.

Officials with the BBB say this type of technology can be dangerous.

“When they now have this tool at their fingertips to sound more professional or skip those grammatical errors, it really puts people at risk of not easily finding the fact that there might be a scammer on the other end," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.

The BBB says to be aware of unwanted messages. Make sure to identify who you're talking to online. Look out for grammatical errors or robotic responses. And don't forget to report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Recommended for you