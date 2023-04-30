Scam Alert: protect yourself while using ChatGPT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - AI technology is becoming more and more intuitive. It can be useful, but there are also some things to be aware of.
The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to protect yourself from the fast growing phenomenon.
ChatGPT is a conversational AI program. It can mirror human language and responses to a text input. Scammers will use this AI to make malware threats and fake profiles more convincing. People could be at risk of impersonation scams, romance scams, and purchasing scams.
Officials with the BBB say this type of technology can be dangerous.
“When they now have this tool at their fingertips to sound more professional or skip those grammatical errors, it really puts people at risk of not easily finding the fact that there might be a scammer on the other end," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
The BBB says to be aware of unwanted messages. Make sure to identify who you're talking to online. Look out for grammatical errors or robotic responses. And don't forget to report scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.