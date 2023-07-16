Scam Alert: look out for scams on fitness apps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're on your fitness journey, and use apps to track your progress. The Better Business Bureau warns against in-app scams.
You're trying to get fit, so you buy a fitness tracker to record your activity. These apps are also a great way to connect with others on the same journey as you. But, this can quickly go wrong.
Eventually, you start getting messages from a social group in the app. It's basic questions at the start, but then they get a little too personal.
"So the questions are now being asked about your family, where you work, and your hobbies. After creating that bond, the scammers start to share fake personal stories with you," said Shelbi Felbringer with the BBB.
The BBB says the scammers will then pressure or threaten you into giving them money. There are signs to look out for. They will switch over to more personal questions fast.
There will usually be a story about a sick family member needing help financially. And they will ask to talk through email or personal contact platforms. Report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.