Scam Alert: fake job applications

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online.
Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
Scammers will pose as staffing agencies, or it could be a pyramid scheme. Officials say there are red flags to look for.
"The first thing you want to pay attention to is if you get an immediate response with an immediate offer of employment for a significant amount of money - it's not real," said Jennifer Schepers, Director of Career Services at Indiana University.
Officials also say to be aware of grammatical errors in postings and suspicious personal email addresses.