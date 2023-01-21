 Skip to main content
Scam alert: caller is impersonating a Washington, IN officer

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Someone has been impersonating an officer in Washington, Indiana. The Washington Police Department released a statement to be aware of the imitator.

The department reported that there have been a number of calls in various cities. Someone is calling, claiming to be an officer with the Washington Police Department. The caller has been using an active officer's name and the city telephone when calling.

Officials report the caller has been requesting payment for fines. The department wants people to know that they would never call and request this.

And, to be aware of this scam.

