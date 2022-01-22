Scam Alert: Bogus COVID-19 tests could cost you cash and become a health concern

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Criminals are using the pandemic as a way to take your money and steal your personal information.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are taking advantage of the high demand for COVID-19 test kits.

Scammers might try several different tactics. They could include contacting you via email, phone or even setting up a fake pop-up test site.

The common thread is they are selling unapproved tests that provide inaccurate results. They'll sometimes promise quick results - sometimes within the hour.

The scammers will take your cash for the bogus test. They may even have you fill out some paperwork with personal information in the process.

The BBB says this scam rises above normal theft - it's also dangerous to your health and to the health of others.

Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau says, "People think that they're getting results back saying that they're clear of COVID, that they're not infected with COVID, and they may actually be, and they're going out and possibly spreading it.

To avoid this scam, do your research. Go to reputable sources to find approved COVID-19 tests.

You can use the below links to find test sites in Indiana and Illinois through each respective state health department.

You can also trust most retail chains, like Walgreens or CVS.