Scam Alert: Better Business Bureau warns to look out for "scholarship scams"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For students struggling to pay tuition, a sudden grant or scholarship can look like a dream come true, but it could be bait for a scam.
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about scholarship cons.
A scammer will claim to represent the government, a university, or non-profit organization. They will try to get your money in various ways.
They will claim you have won a scholarship or a grant (without ever applying) and ask for a payment of a one-time processing fee.
In another variation, they will pressure you into applying for a guaranteed scholarship. You'll end up never getting the money.
They may even send you a check in the mail, and proceed to ask you to send back a payment for fees. The check ultimately turns out to be a fake, and you're out the money you sent.
"They'll use terms to sound more official like federal, bureau, or national. They'll claim you won a scholarship or grant event if you didn't actually apply for that scholarship or grant," Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau said.
The BBB says in order to avoid this con, be aware of unsolicited offers, take your time, and ask lots of questions.
For more on this scam and a link to report scams to the BBB's "scam tracker" click here.