...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Scam Alert: Before you book your end-of-summer vacation - be on the lookout for this scam

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With end-of-summer-vacation plans in the works, making changes in flight plans is not uncommon.

The Better Business Bureau has a warning for you before you take to the sky. It says people should watch for air-fair scams when making plans.

The BBB says that when looking for cheap flights online, you may buy some tickets, and all seems fine at first.

But then you'll get a call saying that there was a sudden increase in the cost and you have to pay more.

Or you may have bought real tickets but get a bogus notification about your flight being cancelled. Scammers will ask if you want to buy a new ticket instead.

"Because I know you get that- that notification that your flight's been canceled, and you automatically want to panic because it really can affect your travel plans," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB, says.

There are steps you can take to avoid falling victim to this type of scam.

  • Research the company that you are considering buying from. Is it a trusted business?
  • Be wary of using third-party websites
  • Double check flight details" before responding to sudden claims of cancellations
  • Use your credit card to make payments so you can dispute any possible fake payments

To learn more about this scam, check out this link.

