Scam Alert: Before you book your end-of-summer vacation - be on the lookout for this scam

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With end-of-summer-vacation plans in the works, making changes in flight plans is not uncommon.
The Better Business Bureau has a warning for you before you take to the sky. It says people should watch for air-fair scams when making plans.
The BBB says that when looking for cheap flights online, you may buy some tickets, and all seems fine at first.
But then you'll get a call saying that there was a sudden increase in the cost and you have to pay more.
Or you may have bought real tickets but get a bogus notification about your flight being cancelled. Scammers will ask if you want to buy a new ticket instead.
"Because I know you get that- that notification that your flight's been canceled, and you automatically want to panic because it really can affect your travel plans," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB, says.
There are steps you can take to avoid falling victim to this type of scam.
- Research the company that you are considering buying from. Is it a trusted business?
- Be wary of using third-party websites
- Double check flight details" before responding to sudden claims of cancellations
- Use your credit card to make payments so you can dispute any possible fake payments
