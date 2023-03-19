Scam Alert: be cautious while using car-sharing apps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning you to be cautious on car rental apps. Here's how you can avoid being scammed.
Car-sharing apps make it possible for people to rent a car for hours, or even a couple of weeks. These apps offer a cheaper option compared to a traditional rental.
The apps are okay to use, but the BBB says there are a few things to keep an eye out for a safe and easy ride.
Consider fees, look at insurance policies, and know the car you're renting.
Officials say it could result in a scam.
"They'll post it up, saying that it's available and only for it to be a shell. There's nothing there. So, they could do the same thing with cars that are actually listed and use the same information to get you to pay but when you show up to actually get the car, there's nothing there," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
If you experience any scams, you can report it at the BBB Scam Tracker, here.