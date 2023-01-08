Scam Alert: be aware of weight loss cons

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Just a week into the new year and the Better Business Bureau is ringing the alarm so you do not get scammed.
The BBB says this is a popular time for various weight loss cons.
If you are in the market for supplements and other weight loss products, the BBB says you run the risk of buying items that do not work as advertised when trying to lose weight fast.
You should be skeptical of products promising “break-through formulas" and "secret ingredients." These phony products are often advertised using celebrities and fake endorsements.
Jennifer Adamany with the BBB offers a tip:
"Check with the FDA for the ingredients and make sure that they aren't potentially harmful for you," Adamany said.
In addition, be careful with free trial offers and auto-subscriptions that you may forget to cancel.
To find more helpful tips on the BBB’s Scam Tracker, click here.