Scam Alert: be aware of ticket fraud for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - With March Madness coming up, the Better Business Bureau warns against ticket frauds. Here's how the scam works and how to avoid it.
When looking for ticket deals, a lot of buyers look to secondary ticket resale websites. However, these are the sites where ticket fraud is most likely to happen.
Be aware if a deal seems too good to be true or if the seller is unknown. You could lose out on money and a great event.
The BBB says there is an association that can help you out.
"So just actually really utilizing that website, VerifiedTicketSource.com, to confirm you're buying from a member because there's some added protection, should you not receive a ticket," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.