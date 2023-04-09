Scam Alert: be aware of PSAT prep material scams - here's how to avoid it

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are preparing for the PSAT around this time of year. The Better Business Bureau is warning students and parents against a prep material scam.
Scammers will pretend to be with a college board or other educational agencies through emails or phone calls. They will offer test prep materials at a lower price than normal.
Most will request personal information and payment in order to receive it. The BBB also says they will even say that your child requested it.
"That way it kinda catches you off-guard, if my kid wanted these materials, I just have to finalize the deal. What ends up happening is you don't get the materials that they promised and now they have your personal information," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
To avoid this scam, be mindful of unsolicited callers. Talk to your child to make sure that they made a request from a verified source. If you do purchase something, it's recommended to use a credit card for the added protection.
Report this and other scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.