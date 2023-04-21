Scam Alert: be aware of employment scams when job hunting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - When you're looking for a job to make a living, you can be at your most vulnerable. This also makes you a prime target for employment scams.
Employment scams have become the second riskiest behind online shopping purchases. According to the Better Business Bureau, reports of employment scams went up 23% from 2021 to 2022.
The BBB says scammers will impersonate companies and post fake job listings on apps like LinkedIn or Indeed. Some people may even receive direct emails or messages with a job offer.
The goal for scammers is to get personal and financial information by encouraging you to apply and upload a resume. They could even try to involve you in illegal activity like packaging scams.
"It's really quite amazing just how many different opportunities they have for this type of scam that they have out there. It's so important to do your due diligence as you're seeking an employment opportunity," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
Scams can happen to anyone. The BBB warns people to keep their guard up and don't give out information easily. Look up the latest employment scams on credible sites. Research the company to make sure they're actually hiring. And, look for red flags, such as not wanting to meet in person for an interview.
If you experience any employment scams, report them to the BBB Scam Tracker. While you're there, you can also research others scams you should be aware of.