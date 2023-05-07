Scam Alert: be aware of celebrity impersonations online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - AI technology strikes again! This time, in an unusual way. The Better Business Bureau has more on this scam.
Artificial Intelligence technology can now allow scammers the ability to impersonate celebrities. Scammers will use AI technology to make a filter of famous faces and voices onto themselves in a video.
They will pose as a celebrity and promote products for people to buy on social media. Consumers will believe it to be a real ad and purchase the product.
“One case, where someone saw Oprah's face on an ad. It sounded like her and everything. They went and bought the item, for what seemed like it was a bogo deal, cost around $50, and ended up getting charged almost $200 for it," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
Here are some ways to spot a fake celebrity scam:
Get familiar with "deep-fake" technology.
Understand how "a-i generated" images work.
Be aware that scammers impersonate celebrities quite often.
Only do business with companies you know and trust.
And of course report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.