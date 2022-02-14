Scam Alert: Avoid Valentine's Day heartbreak for your wallet by watching out for these romance cons

The Better Business Bureau wants to protect your wallet and your heart this Valentine's Day. The BBB is warning of romance cons.

These scams often start with a catfish. A catfish is when a person poses as someone else who does not exist.

Scammers will use social media and dating sites to lure you into a romantic relationship. From there - they may trick you into sending money.

They might also turn you into something called a money mule by getting you to send illegal money for other scams unknowingly.

"This can cultivate over months at a time and what will happen is they will flower you with love and that they see a future with you, but then suddenly they've fallen on hard luck, and they are looking for help, relief through money," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB says.

To avoid losing money and heartache, the BBB says you should be wary of people who want to move too fast into an online relationship.

Be suspicious if the person does not want to meet in person but is rushing to get off an app or dating site and switch to phone messaging.

Look up the person and don't share personal information.