Scam Alert: avoid the "fat fingers" scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning against typos when searching the web. They title it the "fat fingers" scam.
Typo-squatting is when a scammer buys the misspelling of a domain name to get online traffic from the typo. When users mis-type or "fat finger" the wrong address in the search bar, they could be taken to a fake website.
Scammers can use these websites to steal personal information, sell products, or mis-inform. The better business bureau says there are ways to protect themselves.
"We're often encouraging people to look carefully at the URL and email addresses as a way to protect themselves from potential scams. The reason why that's important is because often people will mistype the URL address," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
If you experience a scam online, report it here.