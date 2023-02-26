Scam Alert: avoid the "fat fingers" scam

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow evening to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening. It will then
fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening.
It will then fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4
feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 17.2
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Scam Alert: avoid the "fat fingers" scam

  • Updated
  • 0

Scam Alert: avoid the "fat fingers" scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning against typos when searching the web. They title it the "fat fingers" scam.

Fat Fingers Scam

Typo-squatting is when a scammer buys the misspelling of a domain name to get online traffic from the typo. When users mis-type or "fat finger" the wrong address in the search bar, they could be taken to a fake website.

Scammers can use these websites to steal personal information, sell products, or mis-inform. The better business bureau says there are ways to protect themselves.

"We're often encouraging people to look carefully at the URL and email addresses as a way to protect themselves from potential scams. The reason why that's important is because often people will mistype the URL address," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.

If you experience a scam online, report it here.

