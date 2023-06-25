Scam Alert: avoid hotel booking scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer time means traveling time. But, if you're going on a trip, be aware of hotel booking scams. The Better Business Bureau has more on how these scams work, and how you can steer clear of being inconvenienced.
When looking for a room to book for your trip, you'll find many websites with professional photos, and everything seems normal. Some people see this and will submit their financial information to book the hotel. They will then find that they've been charged at a higher rate than what was advertised.
Third party sites not affiliated with an official hotel website are responsible for these scams. The Better Business Bureau says to be on high-alert when planning your stay.
"Scammers will create these look-alike websites to look like a real hotel or lodging establishment. So it's just being really careful about when you go to get that great deal on a great place to stay on your travels that you are on the right website," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB.
To avoid these hotel booking scams, only book hotels through official websites by looking at the URL. Watch out for misleading ads when looking. Research businesses that you're not familiar with. And report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.