SBA offers loans to businesses impacted by summer drought

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's help available for people in some local counties after drought conditions earlier this summer.
The US Small Business Administration has announced federal economic injury disaster loans are available.
The loans can be used to help recover economic losses from the early-July drought.
This impacts entities in Champaign and Vermilion Counties in Illinois - and the adjacent counties.
Locally, this includes Edgar County, Illinois and Vermillion County, Indiana.
Small businesses, ag co-ops, and private non-profit organizations can apply.
