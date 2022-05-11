Saying the final goodbyes to Meadows Elementary School

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday /8:15 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday /8:15 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Saying the final goodbyes to Meadows Elementary School

  • Updated
  • 0
Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is officially saying goodbye to a beloved elementary school.

For several months, many Terre Haute families tried to put a stop to the closing of Meadows Elementary School. But ultimately, the Vigo County School Corporation voted to repurpose the building to reduce deficit spending within the district.

Saying these goodbyes have been difficult for many local families but Wednesday night the community came to make a few more memories before the building is officially repurposed.

"I love meadows elementary," Addie Johnson, a second-grade student at Meadows Elementary, said.

Addie Johnson has called Meadows Elementary home for the past few years. Now Addie along with dozens of her classmates and teachers have to say goodbye.

"One of the hardest things that the kids have been very emotional about it and it's hard for them to deal with transitions just as it's hard for adults," Valeri Kershaw, a first-grade teacher at Meadows Elementary, said.

Although it can be hard to say goodbye, it's also a time to reminisce on all of the memories shared at a very loved school. And that's exactly what families did on Wednesday night.

"I'm having fun and partying and playing," Caliandra Belcher, a first-grade student at Meadows Elementary, said.

"I love playing on some very fun [playground] equipment with all my friends," Johnson said.

From bounce houses to ice cream sandwiches to basketball games and hula hooping, it was a time of fun for all Meadows families.

"It's really important to have a joyous moment to celebrate and just be thankful for the time we have had here," Kershaw said.

Many shouts of joy, laughs, and smiles were shared at Wednesday's community bash. It was a time to celebrate all of the memories students and staff have enjoyed over the years and to leave off their experiences here on a positive note.

And after all of the fun is done, the future hope is students like Addie and her friends will have a positive experience at their next schools this fall.

The school will be repurposed into a learning lab for the district. The students currently at Meadows Elementary will be moved to four local elementary schools in the area.

Recommended for you