Saying the final goodbyes to Meadows Elementary School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is officially saying goodbye to a beloved elementary school.
For several months, many Terre Haute families tried to put a stop to the closing of Meadows Elementary School. But ultimately, the Vigo County School Corporation voted to repurpose the building to reduce deficit spending within the district.
Saying these goodbyes have been difficult for many local families but Wednesday night the community came to make a few more memories before the building is officially repurposed.
"I love meadows elementary," Addie Johnson, a second-grade student at Meadows Elementary, said.
Addie Johnson has called Meadows Elementary home for the past few years. Now Addie along with dozens of her classmates and teachers have to say goodbye.
"One of the hardest things that the kids have been very emotional about it and it's hard for them to deal with transitions just as it's hard for adults," Valeri Kershaw, a first-grade teacher at Meadows Elementary, said.
Although it can be hard to say goodbye, it's also a time to reminisce on all of the memories shared at a very loved school. And that's exactly what families did on Wednesday night.
"I'm having fun and partying and playing," Caliandra Belcher, a first-grade student at Meadows Elementary, said.
"I love playing on some very fun [playground] equipment with all my friends," Johnson said.
From bounce houses to ice cream sandwiches to basketball games and hula hooping, it was a time of fun for all Meadows families.
"It's really important to have a joyous moment to celebrate and just be thankful for the time we have had here," Kershaw said.
Many shouts of joy, laughs, and smiles were shared at Wednesday's community bash. It was a time to celebrate all of the memories students and staff have enjoyed over the years and to leave off their experiences here on a positive note.
And after all of the fun is done, the future hope is students like Addie and her friends will have a positive experience at their next schools this fall.
The school will be repurposed into a learning lab for the district. The students currently at Meadows Elementary will be moved to four local elementary schools in the area.