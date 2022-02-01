Saving the planet one moldy loaf at a time - Catholic Charities Compost Project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Talk about "full circle" -- Catholic Charities in Terre Haute is taking faulty food donations, and putting them towards creating future crop production!
News 10 got a look at the entire process...check it out!
When you look at the trash hoppers at Catholic Charities, you'll see them filled to the brink with delicious-looking pastries.
You may even ask yourself, "Why is this food going to waste?"
Take a closer look, and you'll see spots and welts all over the once-desired foods.
Catholic Charities in Terre Haute receives thousands of pounds of produce donations per week -- some of which is are already nearing the end of their shelf life.
"Since July of last year, we've seen about 55,000 pounds of food go into compost. So, that's about 2-percent of the total amount of food that we would see go through the food bank," Catholic Charities Development Director Jennifer Buell said.
Catholic Charities teamed up with Sisters of Providence, specifically the White Violet Center, in the summer of 2021 to embark on this composting journey.
It's funded in part through a grant by the Kroger Foundation and their "Zero Hunger Zero Waste" initiative.
Here's how it works:
Trash hoppers are filled with spoiled food. Once full, they are transported to the White Violet Center and into the hands of farmer John Michael Elmore.
From there, he gently tosses the newly dumped goods.
Then, he waits.
"We just allow time and pressure to break that down until we end up with a beautiful, really black, loamy compost...that shows no hints of the food or manure that was once part of all of it," Elmore said.
Catholic Charities and Sisters of Providence have the same mission -- that is, to care for the community, as well as the earth.
By composting instead of landfill dumping, they are preventing methane gas from contaminating the atmosphere and furthering the effects of climate change.
"That benefits us here as a micro-community. It benefits the Wabash Valley. We're able to grow nutritious, hyper-local food that we then take to farmer's markets and feed our community with," Elmore said.
Catholic Charities also donates expired or freezer-dried meat to the Exotic Feline Center to help feed the big cats!
If you would like to start your own compost pile, Elmore says all you need to do is mix your old or bad produce into some dirt in your backyard.
He says nature will do its thing!