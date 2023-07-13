'Save the Oceans' event held in 12 Points

Plastic waste and pollution flood the world's oceans.
Even stories like the recent train derailment in Ohio remind serve as a reminder of the dangers that plague drinking water closer to home.
These headlines made this year's annual Save Our Oceans events at the 12 Points Creators Market even more important.
A special presentation offered practical solutions for how people can help the environment by reducing their use of plastic.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also participated in the event.
"We actually had a global news article come out sharing that half of the faucets we have...the water is contaminated, so it's really important to start to become aware of what's happening to our water," said Brenna Deal, manager of the 12 Points Creative Market who presented at the event.