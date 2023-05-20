Sarah Bush Lincoln to operate EIU's student medical clinic

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTHI) - A local health center is taking over operations at Eastern Illinois University's student medical clinic.
Sarah Bush Lincoln announced it will assume operations of the clinic inside the EIU Human Services building Monday, May 22.
SBL said medical providers will include Advanced Practice Providers Kimberly Dowland, APRN, Becky Ogle, APRN, and Janet Baker, APRN. Few noticeable processes are changing with the transition.
EIU's VP for Student Affairs, Anne Flaherty, said Sarah Bush Lincoln and EIU worked through the year to iron out details so the transition appears seamless to students.
During the academic year, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Students are welcome to call for appointments at 217 581-3013.