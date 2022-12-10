Santa Claus is coming to town

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa visited Clinton, Indiana today, but he did not show up on a sleigh.
A fire truck escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Clinton Christmas Parade. Residents could line Mulberry Street from Third Street and Mulberry to the Clinton Community Center. Riverside Park was also lit up for the parade.
Children could visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Community Center after the parade ended. Clinton mayor, Jack Gilfoy, says that it was nice to do something like this for the city.
"We want to give the city what's best for them. We're here for the citizens and that's why we put this on this evening. I think we had a very nice turn out, and I'm glad to see that," Gilfoy said.