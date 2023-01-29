San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing Drizzle perhaps mixed with snow will be expected this morning. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. This may result in a thin layer of ice on untreated roads and surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&