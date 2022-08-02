 Skip to main content
Salvation Army set to help kids with back-to-school supplies, here's what parents need to know

  • Updated
Salvation Army
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While school faculty is getting ready for the school year, Terre Haute's Salvation Army is helping kids get what they need for class.

Sign-ups for school supplies are happening now through Friday, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

They'll be giving out resources next Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.

Parents need to bring an ID, Social Security card, their address and income information.

You'll also need the child's last four digits of their social security and birth certificate.

